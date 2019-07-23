Three more added to Town squad

Skegness Town have added to their squad with three familiar faces.

Attacker Jordan Smith and midfielder George Hobbins have both agreed to remain with Nathan Collins’ squad for the upcoming Northern Counties East League Division One campaign.

Jordan Smith.

Defender Liam Parker has joined his brother Macauley in returning to the fold.

Parker, who made 38 appearances in Boston United’s treble-winning 2009-10 season, which included winning promotion to the National League North, returns following a year out of action.