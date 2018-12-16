Three in a row for resurgent Skegness Town

Skegness Town’s resurgence continues as they made it three wins in a row in the NCEL Division One - beating Rossington Main 1-0 in a tight contest on Saturday.

The Lilywhites went into the contest on the back of two straight victories, coming at the expense of Emley and Harworth Colliery.

And they got off to a dream start at the Vertigo Stadium as James Wroot gave them a fourth-minute lead after latching onto Ben Sibbick’s through ball.

From then on Martyn Bunce and Nathan Collins’s side held out, in cold, blustery conditions for three vital points.