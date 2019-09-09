Three clean sheets in a row for table-topping Skegness Town

NCEL Division One

Parkgate 0 Skegness Town 2

Table-topping Skegness Town continued their impressive start to the season with another three points at Rotherham-based Parkgate.

The Lilywhites were without the influential Danny Brooks, as well as Matt Clarke and Liam Parker, for the Yorkshire trip.

But a solid professional performance against the fellow high-flyers saw the seasiders bag the points ahead of this weekend’s FA Vase adventure.

Town travel to Newark Flowserve for what is a huge game for two clubs going particularly well in their respective leagues.

Jordan Smith and Gary King are not available for the journey to Newark, but Town’s management are hopeful that messrs Brooks, Parker and Clarke should be back in contention.

Filling Brooks’s boots at Parkgate was new signing Joshua Nichols, who produced a tidy debut in front of a crowd of 108.

Defender Ellis Humble also returned on Saturday morning and went straight into the starting line-up.

His contribution was to help the seasiders to their third consecutive clean sheet.

Assistant manager Nick Chapman was delighted with the result.

“Make no mistake they are a good side,” he said, after witnessing the victor y.

“We soaked up the early pressure and then took our chances when they presented themselves.

“There won’t be many teams that go there and come away with three points.”

Town battled to repel the early waves of attacks from the home side and the game was goalless at the half way mark.

King went close just after the interval and skipper Ben Davison eventually broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half when he held off his marker to prod the ball past Jamie Ingham in the Parkgate goal.

The home side tried desperately to get back into the match, but their cause wasn’t helped when defender Freddie Russell was sin-binned.

Leigh Hutchinson’s fourth goal of the season doubled the lead midway through the second half.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Humble, Morrall, Field, Norburn, Nichols, Smith, Davison, King, Hutchinson, M. Parker, Britton, L Lambley, Robinson, Warren, Rayner.