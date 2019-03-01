“This is not an easy league!” Chapman urges Skegness Town to get back to winning ways against Glasshoughton

Skegness Town will host Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday, eager to pull themselves further up the Northern Counties East League Division One table.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-0 at Welfare a fortnight previously, Ryan Poskitt and Adam Walsh on target to settle the contest.

Town - who sit 17th in the table - are looking to end their six-game losing streak and get back up the table.

Eleventh-placed Glasshoughton were beaten 2-1 by opponents Swallownest at the weekend.

Lilywhites assistant manager Nick Chapman is in no doubt about the scale of the task ahead of the seasiders, urging his side to begin picking up points as swiftly as possible.

“This is not an easy league,” he said. “And everyone is capable of beating you if you don’t turn up. We need to start picking up points, but this is a very tough league.”

Kick off at the Vertigo Stadium will be at 3pm.