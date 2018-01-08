Third time unlucky! Skegness Town beaten at Immingham again

Lincolnshire League

Immingham Town 1 Skegness Town 0

The Lilywhites’ unbeaten start to their league season came to an end at bogey side Immingham Town.

Having been dumped out of two cup competitions at Immingham already this term, the seasiders completed an unwelcome treble with a solitary goal defeat.

Gary Nimmo’s 40th-minute strike was enough to send the visitors home empty-handed, leaving Town boss Nick Chapman a disappointed man.

“It was our first game for ages and I think the neutrals would have agreed that we deserved to get something out of that game, but we didn’t put away our chances,” said Chapman.

“We had 65 per cent of the play and they only had five shots all game, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

The Lilywhites suffered a blow on Saturday morning when work commitments prevented Luke Rayner-Mistry from travelling.

Good news for the Skegness gaffer was the return of Miles Chamberlain to the heart of his defence.

“It was great to have him back,” said Chapman. “It was his first game for a long time and his experience and talking was a big bonus for us.”

His inclusion in the starting line up allowed Chapman to push Corey Cunliffe into the midfield alongside new signing Simon Draper.

Recent recruit from Pinchbeck Callum Lawe and Ryan O’Loughlin joined Jordan Potts behind Jordan Smith, who led the line up front.

The Lilywhites were more than a match for the Humbersiders during the first half and Smith had the home keeper at full stretch. Cunliffe also went close before O’Loughlin fired wide when well placed.

The Pilgrims relied on hitting the defending champions on the break and five minutes before half time they were rewarded with what proved to be the winning goal, a powerful strike from Nimmo.

After that setback Town pressed in numbers in the hope of retaining their unbeaten start to their league season.

This left gaps at the back and visiting keeper Travis Portas pulled off two excellent saves to keep his team in the hunt.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, J. Turner, Lawe, Stevens, Chamberlain, Draper, Potts, J. Smith, O’Loughlin, Cunliffe, Careless, J. Chapman.