The silverware hunt continues for rivals in Sports Cup final

Spilsby Town and Skegness Town Reserves will meet in the final of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup final tomorrow night - with both teams looking to end their campaigns with yet more silverware.

For Workforce Unlimited Premier Division and Fishtoft Cup champions Spilsby, it’s a chance to complete the season with a third trophy.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, will be looking to get one over their derby rivals and add to the Willoughby Cup they won last Thursday.

Keaton Grainger, Adam Edge and an own goal sealed their 3-1 win over Kirton Town at the DWB Stadium.

Kick off at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium will be at 7pm.

I. Mod will officiated, assisted by L. Crawford, P. Hindle and R. Holland.