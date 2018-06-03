The Lilywhites unveil warm-up schedule

New Skegness Town boss Martyn Bunce will have a mouthwatering pre-season schedule to get to know his squad.

Preparations begin at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, July 7 when Town host the Pete Beckers Memorial Trophy, a round-robin tournament won by East Lindsey rivals Horncastle Town last summer.

Other interesting fixtures will be against UCL Premier highfliers Holbeach United and Northern Premier League outfit Lincoln United.

Clifton All Whites will return to the east coast, while there will also be a trip to UCL Premier outfit Boston Town.

Town’s pre-season fixtures: Saturday, July 7: Pete Beckers Memorial Trophy (H) 12.30pm; Saturday, July 14: Holbeach United (H) 3pm; Friday, July 20: Lincoln United (H) 7.45pm; Saturday, July 28: Clifton All Whites (H) 3pm; Tuesday, July 31: Boston Town (A) 7.45pm.