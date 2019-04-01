Ten-man Skegness Town beaten at Hallam

NCEL Division One

Hallam FC 3 Skegness Town 0

Skegness Town were beaten 3-0 at highflying Hallam on Saturday.

It was always going to be a tough test at Sandygate, the oldest football ground in the world, but Town would have been buoyed by their draw against the Sheffield-based side the previous week.

Disappointingly they slipped to their 12th away league defeat of the season after being reduced to 10 men when the score was 1-0.

Until the dismissal of substitute George Hobbins, for a second yellow card, the seasiders were in the game, but the home side took full advantage by immediately doubling their lead through Ryan Carroll on his first start for the South Yorkshire side.

Thomas Roebuck had given Hallam an 11th-minute lead and, five minutes from the end of the game, he doubled his tally for the day to complete a miserable afternoon for the Lilywhites.

Hallam made three changes from the side that was held at the Vertigo Stadium seven days earlier.

Skegness named an unchanged team, hoping to build on their battling performance that had earned them a share of the spoils a week before.

But after 35 minutes Richard Ford had to be replaced by Tom Sawyer.

The visitors made two more changes at the interval, introducing Jordan Smith and George Hobbins for Will Britton and Courtney Warren.

They pressed for an equaliser and competed for every ball, while their keeper James Lambley had to be alert to prevent Hallam adding to their tally.

The home side eventually doubled their lead with 10 minutes left, following Hobbins’s dismissal for encroachment at a free kick.

When the set-lay was eventually swung over to the far post Carroll stole in to make it 2-0.

Roebuck made it three with five minutes left on the clock.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Warren, Norburn, L. Lambley, Forth, Ford, Sibbick, Evison, King, Britton, Morrall, Sawyer, Hobbins, Clarke, Nichols, Smith.