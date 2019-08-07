Teams must ‘fear’ coming to Skegness Town - Collins

Nathan Collins wants to make sure that Skegness Town’s opponents really don’t like to be beside the seaside.

The Lilywhites boss has told his players to make the Vertigo Stadium a place where opponents ‘fear’ travelling to ahead of this week’s home double.

“We want to make it a place teams really don’t want to come to,” said Collins.

“Last year we had a few teams saying they enjoyed coming to the seaside and they were making a day of it.

“We don’t want that. We want to be a team others fear coming to.”

On Saturday Town play their first home game of the season as Rossington Main are the visitors (KO 3pm), before Tuesday’s arrival of Winterton Rangers (KO 7.45pm).

Collins has enjoyed a good record at the Vertigo.

Since joining Martyn Bunce as joint manager in November, and then taking over the responsibility himself, the Lilywhites has won seven, drawn two and lost two.

“Our home form’s been really good,” he said.

“We’ve not really lost many matches. We’ve added good players and we want to be hard to beat at home.

“We’ve also signed a few more Skegness lads this season. Hopefully, that’ll get a few more through the gate as well.”