Team mini-bus collision compounds miserable week for Skegness Town

Skegness Town have just completed a week they will want to forget.

Dumped out of the NCEL League Cup at Selby in midweek, they returned to league action on Saturday, when they were beaten at Glasshoughton Welfare.

And on the way to Glasshoughton the team mini-bus suffered damage in a road collision.

Luckily no-one was injured.

The Lilywhites travelled to Selby with a patched-up squad as five of the players were cup-tied, but they gave a good account of themselves and were always in the game.

They fell behind in the 32nd minute when Liam Flanagan opened the scoring, but a great passing move from the seasiders a minute later was finished off by Alex Nichols’s equaliser.

Skegness pressed from the first whistle of the second half and hit the woodwork as they hunted for a second goal.

Selby keeper Daniel Montgomery was the busier during this period of pressure.

As Skegness legs tired the home side came more into the game and they regained their lead in bizarre circumstances.

Zac Lawrence’s corner was turned into his own net by Jack Boswell.

The goal stunned the visitors into action and they stormed back in search of an equaliser.

Pushing so many men forward left gaps at the back and Gary Collier took full advantage of notch Selby’s third with the last kick of the game.

On Saturday the Lilywhites preparations were impacted by a road collision suffered by their mini-bus on the way to the game.

But having made it to the fixture in one piece the team just didn’t match the fight they showed in the cup exit at Selby.

Manager Nathan Collins was scathing of his side after the game and said they got what they deserved after being out battled.

The defeat sees them slip to 16th in the table ahead of their trip to Parkgate on Saturday.

It was their fifth consecutive reverse and leaves them still looking for their first away goal and point of the calendar year.

Collins knows that they will have to start picking up points soon if they are to avoid a relegation dogfight at the end of the season.

There will be no easy points at Rotherham-based Parkgate.

Town played them at the Vertigo Stadium earlier this month and went down 2-1, although a second-half fightback suggested this could be the fixture to end that poor run of results.