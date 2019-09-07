Table toppers Skegness Town secure win at Parkgate

Skegness Town are sitting pretty at the top of the NCEL Division One following their 2-0 win at Parkgate.

The Lilywhites are now a point clear of second place Winterton following Nathan Collins’ side’s win on the road.

After a goalless first half in Rotherham, the Lilywhites netted twice in the second half to secure victory.

Ben Davison’s 51st-minute effort was assisted over the line by Brad McGowan while Leigh Hutchinson added a second in the 70th minute.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Humble, Morrall, Norburn, Field, Smith, Davison, Nichols, M. Parker, King, Hutchinson; Subs: L. Lambley, Britton, Robinson, Warrem Rayner.