Substitutes seal victory

After suffering midweek defeat with a late goal against Winterton Rangers, Skegness Town bounced back to earn a creditable three points at Dronfield on Saturday.

But the Lilywhites had to come back from behind to rescue the game.

They trailed by one goal to nil at the interval thanks to Mark Fereday’s penalty, but after Daniel Brooks’s free kick had levelled things for the seasiders, they stepped up the pace to seal the victory with late goals from substitutes Jordan Smith and Will Britton.

The win lifted Skegness to fourth in the table.

The management team headed by Nathan Collins would have been looking for a reaction from their players after their last gasp defeat to Winterton.

Dronfield, however, were in no mood to give up ground and they took the lead from the spot after 19 minutes.

Town had to wait until the hour mark for their equaliser, Brooks firing home a free kick for the second Saturday running.

Smith, a half time sub for Gary King, gave them the lead 10 minutes from the end when he curled a long range effort into the top corner.

With the home side pressing for an equaliser Britton, who replaced Leigh Hutchinson with 15 minutes to go, wrapped things up when he broke clear of his marker and slotted the ball past an exposed keeper.

Last Tuesday saw Winterton grab the only goal of the game in the 92nd-minute to stun their hosts in a hard-fought battle.

On Saturday Skegness Town welcome Hallam FC to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm), before the arrival of East Hull seven days later.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Parker, Norburn, Humble, Brooks, Clarke, Hobbins, Davison, Hutchinson, King, Morrall, Britton, Evison, L. Lambley, Smith, Robinson.