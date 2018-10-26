Smith returns as Skegness Town plot Bolsover double

Skegness Town travel to Bolsover tomorrow hoping to complete their first NCEL Division One league double of the campaign.

They beat Bolsover 4-0 at the Vertigo Stadium earlier in the season.

Jordan Smith and George Hobbins are both expected to rejoin the squad after suspension.

There will be football at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday with both Boston League sides in action.

Skegness Town Reserves entertain Coningsby in the Premier Division, while the A team welcome FC Wrangle for a Division Two clash.

Both fixtures will kick-off at 2.30pm.