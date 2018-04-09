Smith double helps keep Skegness Town’s title ambitions alive

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Nettleham 0 Skegness Town 3

Skegness Town put in another solid performance earned them three points at Mulsanne Park and keep their Lincs League title hopes alive.

Two goals from Jordan Smith and a George Hobbins penalty sealed the victory, the third on the bounce.

They took the lead midway through the first half when Jordan Turner burst into the home penalty area and had his progress abruptly brought to a halt by a rash challenge from a Nettles defender.

Five minutes later Smith doubled their lead to settle their nerves.

Nettleham had their moments, but failed to punish the seasiders when well placed. So the champions took a two-goal cushion into the half-time break.

The next goal would be crucial. It fell to the visitors, but there was a large chunk of good fortune attached to it.

Nettleham conceded a free kick 25 yards out and Smith shaped to curl the ball into the top corner.

It’s passage was interrupted by the head of a defender in the wall, which wrong-footed keeper Joseph Christopher and gifted the seasiders their third.

This killed the game as a contest and Skegness had further chances to extend their lead.

Will Britton, who had largely been kept quiet by the impressive youngster Oliver Bean, broke the shackles in the 65th minute, but saw his fierce shot pushed onto the frame of the goal by Christopher.

Minutes later Britton was again denied by Christopher when he followed up after the keeper spilled a shot from Hobbins.

The victory lifted the Lilywhites into third, ahead of their opponents, and left them needing to win their final five games to clinch the championship.

TOWN: Portas, Cunliffe, Turner, Stevens, Parish, Scutt, Smith, Hobbins, Britton, Lawe, Parker, Nichols, Potts.