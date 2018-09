Skegness Town marched on in the FA Vase with a comprehensive win over Clay Cross Town.

The away side took a first-half lead only for Jordan Smith to level with a screamer, something of a trademark this season, to draw the Lilywhites level before the break.

And three goals after the interval gave Town a commanding lead, Smith adding his second and Will Britton also getting in on the act with a brace of his own.