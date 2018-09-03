Smith and Britton at the double as Skegness Town progress in the FA Vase

Buildbase FA Vase

Skegness Town 4 Clay Cross Town 1

A second round qualifying tie at Quorn AFC beckons for Martyn Bunce’s Skegness Town boys after a comfortable victory over high-flying Clay Cross Town at the Vertigo Stadium.

But the seasiders had to bounce back from a one-goal deficit to secure their September 15 trip to Leicestershire.

Against a side that sits at the top of their league with four wins out of four, the Lilywhites were bound to be cautious, and Bunce believes that was why his players began the game so slowly.

It wasn’t until Callum Lytham had swept the ball home in the 36th minute that the home side sprung to life.

They had the better of the last 10 minutes, culminating in a wonder goal from Jordan Smith that had the crowd of more than 150 purring.

As early as the second minute Lytham showed that he was going to be the visitors’ main threat when he got in behind the Skegness defence down the right and fired across goal.

The Lilywhites suffered a setback in the 24th minute when defensive rock Daniel Stevens limped off after twisting his ankle. Harry Bunce slotted in to replace him at the back.

It was from the visiting keeper Ryan Hopkins that the move that led to the opening goal started.

His long clearance found Jordan Hendley, who cut back his cross into the danger area and the unmarked Lytham was on hand to divert past Portas.

Lytham was denied a second by the outstretched arm of Portas as the interval approached.

But it was at the other end that Smith provided the biggest talking point of the break.

He was 25 yards out when he gathered the ball in the 44th minute and in one move left his defender in his wake. He still had plenty to do, but he disarmed Hopkins with an absolutely ferocious drive that bulged the top corner of the net.

The second half belonged to Skegness, especially after Smith rounded off a decent passing move with his second of the day in the 55th minute.

Three minutes later Will Britton got in on the act by firing into the roof of the net from an acute angle after a desperate challenge in the area had denied Nicky Frost.

There was still 20 minutes left when Britton slotted home his second of the afternoon and the visitors used that time to try and haul themselves back into the game.

But marauding midfielder George Hobbins never let them settle on the ball. This week he was aided and abetted by the equally tenacious Arron Scutt, who shared the workload in front of their back four.

This allowed Hobbins the freedom to occasionally venture into the opposing penalty area, but his 82nd minute effort flew high and wide of the target.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Fidling, Scutt, Forth, Stevens, Frost, Hobbins, Britton, Robinson, Smith, H. Bunce, Potts, Nichols, Young, Payne.

On Saturday Skegness Town travel to Armthorpe Welfare in the NCEL Division One (KO 3pm).