Skegness United secure promotion to Premier Division

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Friskney 1 Skegness United 3

Skegness United secured promotion to the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division with a 3-1 victory at Friskney.

However, the celebrations were dampened when goalkeeper Jack Minor collapsed during the game and had to be taken to hospital.

Thankfully, he was later allowed to return home.

Four teams still had a chance of securing the two promotion spots on Saturday, Kirton Town, Boston College and Horncastle Town Reserves all in the hunt.

Kirton’s 3–1 win at Woodhall Spa United saw them claim the title, with United runners-up, pipping Boston College on goal difference.

Horncastle finished a point behind despite winning 10–3 at Old Doningtonians.

United made a number of changes from the previous week, with Jamie Lyall, Dan Wager, John Courtney, Kieran Rayner-Mistry and Danny Wilkes returning to the side.

United started the brighter of the two, the movement and passing in midfield of Courtney, Ben Drysdale, Wilkes and Alex Kendrick causing problems for the home defence.

United took the lead after around 20 minutes when a flowing move released Rayner-Mistry on the left, firing past home keeper Josh Brown from 15 yards.

The visitors continued their passing game and it was not long before they had number two on the board when Wager headed home from a corner.

With half time approaching, United went 3-0 up from the penalty spot, Keaton Grainger placing his strike beyond Brown.

United started the second half as they had finished the first, taking the game to the home side.

However, the game was halted in the 55th minute as Minor collapsed on the field and an ambulance was called.

The match resumed after a 35-minute delay, United appearing to lose their way as the home side became more of an attacking force, Vic Sibert, Joby Stainton and Bob Jackson threatening.

Friskney pulled a goal back when a through ball was placed past stand-in keeper Kendrick.

United looked to regain their three-goal advantage but clearances and the woodwork denied them a fourth.

UNITED: J. Minor (Sleight), Lyall, Bray, Rayner-Mistry, Wager, Drysdale, Courtney, Wilkes, Kenrick, Miller, Grainger; Subs (not used): C. Minor, Crossley.

Hodgkinsons Man of Match: Jamie Lyall.