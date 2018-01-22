Skegness United hit for five by title rivals Boston College

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Skegness United 1 Boston College 5

Skegness United suffered their biggest league defeat in two seasons with this loss to title rivals Boston College.

College were far the better side with their slick passing game, and they took their chances when they arrived.

United were always in with a chance until College scored their fourth, and even then United were still seeing plenty of the ball.

However, they found it difficult to open up the visitors’ defence.

The game started with College on the front foot and they took the lead early on.

After United had hit the College bar, the visitors went straight up the other end.

And when Alex Kendrick slipped in attempting to win the ball the forward found room for himself and fired home.

United began to come more into the game and drew level when College failed to clear a John Courtney free kick and Brett Dennis fired home from close range.

From this stage United began to take some control of the game and visiting keeper Kaleb Robertson had to produce two good saves to prevent the home side taking the lead.

With a minute to half time the visitors regained the lead.

Following a long ball over the United defence, Jack Minor cleared the ball which fell to a College player who placed a delightful shot from 25 yards into the top corner.

Two minutes after the re-start College scored number three when a loose ball in the United area was knocked home.

United had a clear claim for a penalty for handball which was missed by the referee.

With United pushing forward they were leaving gaps at the back and College took advantage on a couple of occasions.

Number four arrived when a chipped shot from distance found the top corner.

Then after a clearance was picked up on the College right the forward advanced and fired high into the net.

United introduced Ben Drysdale, Ryan O’Loughlin and Jamie Turner into the action.

From this point United were having the better of the play, however they could not open up the College defence who put bodies on the line when required.

Following this defeat, United have to regroup and they are still in with an excellent chance of winning the title along with Boston College.

UNITED: J. Minor, Kendrick, Wager (Drysdale), Grainger, Lyall, Mansell, Bray (Turner), Crossley, Dennis (O’Loughlin), Courtney, Wilkes.

Hogdkinson Man of Match: Jamie Lyall.

On Saturday United make the journey to play Premier League side Fulbeck United in the third round of the Sports Cup (KO 1.30pm).

United have been drawn against Kirton Town in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The game will be played on February 17.