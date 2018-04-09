Skegness United edged out of the Sports Cup by Kirton Town

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup

Skegness United 1 Kirton Town 2

Skegness United suffered a double cup defeat at the hands of Kirton Town after being edged out in Saturday’s Sharman Burgess Sports Cup clash.

History repeated itself as the away side added to their success in the Challenge Cup with a 2-1 win at Skegness Grammar School.

United started the brighter of the two sides and could have taken the lead after three minutes when they had a header cleared of the line.

United played defender Anthony Miller and Daniel Wager up front and their heading ability was causing problems for Kirton.

They took a deserved lead on 15 minutes when an Alex Kendrick corner fell to Keaton Grainger.

He played the ball back into the six yard box where Ross Muirhead was on hand to poke home from close range.

Kirton began to come more into the game and keeper Jack Minor had to make a brilliant double save to keep the hosts in front.

An injury to Karl Minor meant he had to leave the field and was replaced by John Courtney.

United were still looking dangerous and came close to adding to their advantage on a couple of occasions.

United started the second half as they did the first and had a great chance of increasing their lead early on when Kendrick went clear down the right, visiting keeper Ryan Motley coming off his line to block the shot.

Kirton drew level from former United and Skegness Town player Lee Orrey after he found room in the United six yard box to head home from a throw in.

Minor made a good save when turning a goal bound shot round the post.

Although the visitors were seeing more of the ball, United were always dangerous on the break.

The deciding goal came with 20 minutes remaining when Orrey found room by evading his makers and scoring from close range.

Town tried to find a goal to draw level in the final minutes but Kirton held firm, with former Boston Town and Pinchbeck United defender Mark Thompson marshalling his defence.

At the final whistle it was Kirton who moved into the semi-finals and now face a home tie against Skegness Town Reserves.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Wetton, Drysdale, Muirhead, Tsela (Sleight), Kendrick, K. Minor (Courtney), Wager, Miller, Grainger.

United now have four league games left to secure promotion from the Workforce Unlimited Division One.

They begin their quest by hosting JFC Boston Seniors on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).