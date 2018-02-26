Skegness United edged out by Horncastle Reserves

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Skegness United 1 Horncastle Town Reserves 3

Skegness United were beaten 3-1 by Horncastle Town Reserves in the Workforce Unlimited Division One on Saturday.

It was a match where one side took their chances and the other had the majority of the ball but found it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides in the opening 10 minutes, with forward Jack Baxter in the thick of the action.

However, it was United who came close to opening the scoring after 12 minutes when, from a corner, Keaton Grainger had a header cleared off the line.

United continued to have more of the game, but on 25 minutes Horncastle took the lead.

Two United defenders left the ball for each other and George Swift nipped in for the visitors and fired high into the net.

Even with the setback of conceding this goal United continued to e more of the ball.

However, they could not find the pass to open up the Horncastle defence.

On 35 minutes the visitors increased their lead.

United gave away a needless corner and, from the resultant kick, defender Steve Puckering volleyed in at the far post.

United went in at half time 2-0 down and wondering, on the balance of play, how.

The home side started the second half pressing the visitors’ defence in an attempt to get back into the match.

It was one way towards the visitor’s goal during the second half, but United could not open up the Horncastle defence.

Into the final 20 minutes United had three free kicks on the edge of the Town box but failed to hit the target.

United pulled a goal back with seven minutes to go, Jamie Lyall flicking home at the near post following a corner.

But as Skegness pushed more men forward in an attempt to draw level they were caught out on the counter attack as Tom Hudson fired home across Jack Minor into the far corner.

Despite their defeat, United remain in the promotion race as other sides around them took points off each other.

UNITED: J. Minor, Muirhead, Pearce, Drysdale, Howitt (Kendrick), Lyall, Wilkes, C. Minor, Dennis (Bray), Courtney, Grainger.