Skegness United downed in crunch clash with Woodhall Spa

Workforce Unlimited Division Two

Skegness United 2 Woodhall Spa United 3

Skegness United suffered a 3-2 home reverse to Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

This was one of the December games which could well have a say in the destination of the Workforce Unlimited Division Two title.

The game started with two goals in the opening 10 minutes.

With just eight minutes played it was the visitors who took the lead when a misunderstanding in the United defence allowed the Spa striker to slip the ball home.

Within seconds United were back on level terms when the ball was played through to Ryan O’Loughlin, who slammed home from the edge of the area, giving visiting keeper Andy Money no chance.

The game continued in the same fashion for the rest of the half, with both sides looking to attack at every opportunity.

With half time approaching Alex Kendrick, in the home goal, had to produce a fantastic save to keep the scores level.

The first half had been entertaining with both sides producing neat passing football and both keepers making good saves.

The second half started as the first with Woodhall taking the lead with an early goal.

A loose ball was seized upon by a Woodhall striker, who fired into the corner of the net.

With 25 minutes to go the visitors increased their lead when, from a corner, a Woodhall player was left unmarked in the six yard box and headed home.

United quickly got back into the game when a great strike from Kieran Rayner-Mistry, who was positioned on the edge of the area, left visiting keeper Money with no chance.

United were under the impression they had drawn level when O’Loughlin fired home.

However, the referee disallowed the goal to award a free kick to United when there was a clear advantage to the home side.

At this stage of the game it was all Skegness, however they had to be aware of the counter attacks from the visitors and Kendrick had to be at his best to make two good saves.

The main source of attack for the visitors came from their speedy winger Blake Kenneally-Forrester.

Money had to be at his best to turn round an O’Loughlin free kick.

At the end of the game it was Woodhall who took the three points to move themselves up the table, sitting above United.

UNITED: Kendrick, Rayner-Mistry, Wager, Miller, Lyall, Sleight, Lyons, Drysdale (Clarke), Courtney, O’Loughlin, Keaton Grainger; Sub (not used): Daniel Howitt.

Hogdkinson’s Man of Match: Alex Kendrick.

On Saturday United have another difficult match when they travel to highflying Sibsey (KO 2pm).