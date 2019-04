Skegness Town will complete their NCEL Division One campaign this evening.

East Yorkshire Carnegie are the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium, where Nathan Collins’s side will be keen to sign off in style.

The Lilywhites secured their survival in the division in their first season back on Saturday, and with the pressure off Town will be looking for three points.

East Yorkshire Carnegie sit 12th in the table, three places and six points ahead of their hosts.

Kick ff will be at 7.45pm.