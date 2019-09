Skegness Town host Parkgate today, looking to open up a lead at the top of the Northern Counties East League Division One.

However, Nathan Collins’ side face a tough test at the Roundwood Sports Complex.

The Lilywhites currently top the table on goal difference, ahead of Selby Town, Retford and North Ferriby, all four locked on 13 points.

However, Parkgate are one of two sides a point behind.

Kick off will be at 3pm.