Skegness Town sit six points clear following Brigg victory

Ben Davison and Gary King secured a 2-1 victory for Skegness Town over rivals Brigg.

The Lilywhites sit six points clear at the top of the NCEL Division One, although second-place Campion do have a game in hand.

The all-important goals came at either end of the game, with Davison putting the hosts 1-0 up within six minutes at the Vertigo Stadium.

Stuart Longbone levelled for the Zebras as he headed home just after the half hour mark.

But King had the final say, bagging his 10th goal of the campaign, poking home with seven to go.