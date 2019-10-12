Skegness Town secure 3-0 win at Armthorpe Welfare

Skegness Town remain top of the NCEL Division One after winning 3-0 at Armthorpe Welfare.

New signing Elliot Broughton, who arrived from league rivals Winterton Rangers, was named on the bench.

The Lilywhites took a 2-0 lead into the interval.

Ben Davison opened the scoring early on, finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

And it was 2-0 when the Welfare stopper couldn’t keep out Danny Brooks’ effort.

Jordan Smith added number three in the second half as Town kept their sixth consecutive league clean sheet.