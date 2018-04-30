Skegness Town score 14 times to keep title hopes alive

Lincolnshire League

Skegness Town 14 Brigg Town Development Squad 1

Skegness Town thrashed Brigg Town Development 14-1 on Saturday, keeping their hopes of claiming the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title alive.

The result heaps pressure on leaders Ruston Sports going into the final fortnight of the season.

The impact on the Lilywhites’ goal difference means the Lincoln-based Sports need to win their final game of the season at Grimsby Borough Academy on Bank Holiday Monday to guarantee the title.

Anything less will hand the initiative back to the seasiders, who are due to visit Borough’s Academy side on Wednesday, May 9.

The Lilywhites goals came from Jordan Smith (four), George Hobbins (three), Jordan Turner (two), Alex Nichols (two), Courtney Warren (two) and Jamie Coulson.

Bottom of the table Brigg had earlier in the season defaulted when due to travel to the Vertigo Stadium.

Unable to raise a side they cried off late on.

Last season the league rules would have gifted the seasiders the three points.

However, that would have denied them an opportunity to improve their goal difference.

Despite being fined for the late cancellation, Brigg were forced by the league management committee to play the fixture at a later date.

No doubt the seasiders will now be grateful for the rule change.

Whether it will be enough to steal the championship from Rustons remains to be seen.