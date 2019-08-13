Skegness Town primed for Winterton visit

Gary King netted for Skegness against Rossington Main.
Skegness Town return to action tonight as they host Winterton Rangers.

The Lilywhites sit fourth in the Northern Counties East League Division One table following a draw at Selby and Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Rossington Main.

Nathan Collins’ side are hoping to make the most of home advantage again as they host Lincolnshire rivals Rangers.

Winterton kicked off their season with a 3-0 victory over Glasshoughton Welfare before turning their attention to FA Cup action on Saturday, beating Grimsby Borough 2-1 in their extra-preliminary round contest.

Kick off at the Vertigo will be at 7.45pm.