Skegness Town out of the League Cup following Selby defeat

Skegness Town were beaten 3-1 in their NCEL League Cup clash at Selby Town last night.

Alex Nichols netted for the Lilyywhites, who were in the contest until the hosts grabbed their third of the night in the 93rd minute.

Liam Flanagan opened the scoring for the home team in the 32nd minute before Nichols levelled the scores three minutes later.

A 75th-minute Jack Boswell own goal handed Selby the advantage once again, Gary Collier adding the final touch in time added on.

Skegness travel to Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday (KO 3pm).