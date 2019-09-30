Skegness Town open up three-point lead following sixth straight league win

NCEL Division One

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic 0 Skegness Town 3

With most of the other Division One results going their way, Skegness Town opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table with their sixth consecutive league win.

It was also their fifth consecutive league clean sheet as they prepare to welcome high-riding Retford FC to the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

Three days after their league cup success at Rotherham-based Parkgate, the Lilywhites made the trip to take on The Briggers from the Barnsley area.

They made six changes to the line-up that started at Parkgate, with Jason Field, Matthew Clarke, George Hobbins, Luke Rayner-Mistry, Leigh Hutchinson and Joshua Morrall getting the nod.

Danny Brooks failed to recover from the injury that curtailed his game at Rotherham, but Jordan Smith returned to the squad after a two-week absence.

Despite their lowly position in the league - Saturday’s defeat has resulted in them dropping into the bottom two - Athletic have a reputation for being difficult to beat, so it was important for the Lilywhites to get off to a good start.

Ten minutes into the game they took the lead when Gary King scored direct from a free-kick.

Their advantage was doubled just past the hour mark when Morrall’s cross found Hutchinson at the far post and he headed home his fifth goal of the season.

Hobbins scored the third goal in the last minute after breaking the offside trap and slotting the ball past the home keeper.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Field, Davison, Clarke, Hobbins, Rayner-Mistry, Nichol, Hutchinson, King, Morrall, Warren, Norburn, Robinson, Smith.