Skegness Town make impressive triple signing

Skegness Town have shown their intent ahead of the 2019-20 NCEL Division One campaign with an impressive triple signing.

Midfielder Danny Brooks and strikers Leigh and Andy Hutchinson have all agreed to join the Lilywhites.

Leight Hutchinson has experience with Cleethorpes Town, North Ferriby United, Retford and Shirebrook while Andy makes the move from Lincoln United.

He has previouly been on the books of Harrogate Town, Eastwood Town and Coalville Town.

Brooks is no stranger to Lincolnshire football fans, having previously represented Stamford, Spalding and Lincoln United.

He was last season’s Grantham Town skipper.

The trio look set to be a real coup for manager Nathan Collins.