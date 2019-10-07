Skegness Town maintain top spot despite exciting Retford stalemate

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 0 Retford FC 0

Skegness Town extended their unbeaten league run to seven games with a goalless draw at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday.

As far as 0-0 draws go this was one of the more entertaining, with both sides going for the win to cement their place at the top of the table.

The point was enough to keep the seasiders in top spot, while Retford slipped two places to fifth.

It was Retford’s fifth draw of the season, but the Railmen didn’t park their train in front of their goal; it was obvious from the first whistle that they were good value for their high place in the league.

There were early chances at both ends and both keepers had to be alert to keep the scores level.

Jon Kennedy, in the Retford goal dived bravely at the feet of Leigh Hutchinson, and Skegness keeper James Lambley rescued his defence with a save to deny Adam Scott.

Morrall’s long cross to the back post was chested down by Gary King to Luke Rayner-Mistry, but he couldn’t keep his shot down.

At the other end the strong left arm of goalkeeper Lambley repelled a Retford free kick before King headed Morrall’s free kick just wide at the industrial estate end.

The Lilywhites lost Hutchinson after 35 minutes when he limped off with a knee problem. He was replaced by Jordan Smith.

Skegness saw more of the ball after the break, and just shaded it in terms of chances, but they couldn’t find that piece of quality to end the stalemate.

They had a good shout for a penalty turned down after Rayner-Mistry burst into the box and had his shot blocked.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Field, Davison, Clarke, Hobbins, Rayner-Mistry, Nichol, Hutchinson, King, Morrall; Smith, M. Parker, Brooks, L. Parker, Norburn.