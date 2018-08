Skegness Town will be looking to build on Saturday’s victory when they host Grimsby Borough tonight.

Martyn Bunce’s Lilywhites picked up their first points since promotion to the Northern Counties East League Division One at the weekend with a 4-0 win over Bolsover.

Now they are hoping history will repeat itself with the arrival of their Lincolnshire rivals.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm at the Vertigo Stadium.