Skegness Town look to bounce back at Dronfield

Skegness Town will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season as they travel to Dronfield today.

Nathan Colins’ side were beaten in stoppage-time by Winterton on Tuesday night, a cruel end to a hard-fought battle.

But the Lilywhites have the chance to get back on track at the HE Barnes Stadium.

Dronfield began their campaign with a 6-1 drubbing of Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, but suffered a 3-2 reverse at Selby Town on Saturday, where Skegness played out a 1-1 draw the previous weekend.

Kick off will be at 3pm.