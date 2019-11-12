Skegness Town knocked out of county cup on penalties following dramatic second-half fightback
Skegness Town saw a 3-0 lead slip as they were beaten in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy by Barton Town Old Boys.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:50 pm
The Lilywhites led 3-0 at the interval thanks to finishes from Elliott Broughton, Gary King and Daniel Reid.
But the second half told a different story as Craig Disley and Ben Hinchcliffe forced Barton back into the contest, with Waide Fairhurst levelling in the 77th minute for the NCEL Premier side.
And with the scores locked at 3-3, Barton progressed on penalties.