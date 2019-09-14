Skegness Town hit for five at Newark Flowserve

Skegness Town were beaten 5-1 at Newark Flowserve in the FA Vase.

After the hosts took the lead through Jammy Lloyd, Ben Davison drew the Lilyhites level, forcing home after Leigh Hutchinson nodded the ball across goal.

But Flowserve regained their lead before the break via Keylun Pollard, Town losing Ellis Humble to injury, the defender replaced by Loz Lambley.

Ben Hutchinson and Danny Meadows added to Newark’s lead after the break before Jacob Norburn collected his second yellow while conceding a penalty.

Kyle Dixon converted to make it five.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Humble, Norburn, Field, Morrall, Clarke, Brooks, Nichols, M. Parker, Davison, Hutchinson; Subs: Warren, L. Lambley, Rayner, Robinson, Hobbins.