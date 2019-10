Skegness Town remain top of the NCEL Division One despite today’s goalless draw with Retford.

The Lilywhites’ six-game winning streak in the league was ended by their gurests at the Vertigo Stadium.

However, Nathan Collins’ side made it six games without conceding in Division One.

George Hobbins was named man of the match as Town sit a point ahead of second-placed Selby and Winterton.