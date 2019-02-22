Skegness Town head to Parkgate looking to end winless run

Skegness Town will be looking for a quick response against Parkgate.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-1 at the Vertigo Stadium by their ninth-placed NCEL Division One rivals at the start of the month.

On Saturday Town, currently 16th in the table, head to Rotherham looking to gain revenge and end their five-game losing streak.

Parkgate are struggling for form themselves at present, their 2-1 win against Nathan Collins’s side the only time they have avoided defeat in their past five matches.

The Steelmen haven’t won at home since December and were beaten 2-1 at Dronfield on Saturday.

The meeting between the two sides at the Vertigo earlier this month saw Jack Boswell net a consolation for Town after Simon Harrison and Brandon Bagley had given the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Kick off will be at 3pm.