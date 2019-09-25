Skegness Town head to Parkgate for League Cup action with trio unavailable

Skegness Town take a break from league action when they travel to Parkgate tonight in the first round of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Cup.

The table-topping Lilywhites will be without the unavailable Jordan Smith.

Injury is also expected to rule out both Liam Parker and Ellis Humble.

Defender Jacob Norburn is likely to return to the squad after suspension and Pete Evison could be given a run out for the seasiders as they look to progress in the cup against fifth-placed Parkgate.

The seasiders should have plenty of confidence going into tonight’s tie having already beaten the Yorkshiremen 2-0 in the league with goals from Ben Davison and Leigh Hutchinson.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.