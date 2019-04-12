Skegness Town have two games to secure league safety

Skegness Town’s future in the Northern Counties East League will be decided over the next week as they bring the curtain down on their first season since returning to this level.

It remains to be seen whether they have already done enough to secure a place in the league for next season.

Assistant Nick Chapman, right, with manager Nathan Collins.

But in their penultimate league game they travel to promotion-chasing Winterton Rangers tomorrow (KO 3pm).

Three nights later they wrap things up when they entertain East Yorkshire Carnegie at the Vertigo Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Town will be without George Hobbins for the Winterton trip as he will be serving the second game of a two-match ban.

James Wroot is also sidelined through injury.

Assistant manager Nick Chapman accepts that if the Lilywhites don’t win their remaining two games they could still be caught by teams below them in the table.

“Yes, they do have games in hand over us, but I would rather have the points in the bank,” he commented this week.

Skegness Town Reserves have secured themselves a cup final date.

On Thursday, May 9 they take on local rivals Spilsby Town at the DWB Stadium, kicking-off at 7pm.