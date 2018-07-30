Skegness Town edged out by Long Eaton in hastily-arranged friendly

Skegness Town 1 Long Eaton United XI 2

Skegness Town lost 2-1 in a hastily-arranged friendly fixture against a youthful Long Eaton United side on Saturday.

The seasiders’ original opponents Clifton All Whites pulled out of the fixture at the 11th hour, but Long Eaton agreed to make the trip to the Vertigo Stadium.

Martyn Bunce’s men paid for missed chances before the break and went in at half time trailing by a well-worked Nathan Bandon goal.

The Lilywhites, who were without Arron Scutt, Courtney Warren and Alex Nichols, fell further behind in the 62nd minute when Abu Younis slotted home.

Jordan Smith gave the home side a lifeline when he beat the Long Eaton keeper at his near post after breaking clear in the 70th minute.