Skegness Town defeat Rossington Main for first win of the season

Skegness Town picked up their first win of the NCEL Division One campaign with a 3-1 victory over Rossington Main.

Building upon last week’s opening-day point at Selby, Nathan Collins’ side collected all three in their first home contest of the season.

The Lilywhites took a 3-1 lead into the half time at the Vertigo Stadium.

Danny Brooks’ low free kick opened the scoring before the same player’s deflected effort struck the post.

It was 2-0 when the Rossington keeper could only help Josh Morrall’s corner into his own net, Gary King making it three with a neat finish after collecting George Hobbin’s ball.

Main, however, had the final say of the first half as they reduiced the arrears.

Wih no further goals in the second half, Town claimed the victory.

TOWN: Lambley, Clarke (Robinson), L. Parker, Norburn, Humble, Brooks, Davison, Morrall, Hobbins, King (Britton), Huthinson (M. Parker); Subs: McGann, Evison.