Skegness Town could face five new opponents next season

Skegness Town will be up against five new clubs next season if the provisional list of Northern Counties East League Division One teams gets the all clear.

Nathan Collins’s side will lose their local derbies with champions Grimsby Borough, who have been promoted into the Premier Division, but Brigg Town step up from the Lincolnshire League to renew old aquaintances.

Retford are also stepping up from the Central Midlands League and new club North Ferriby, born out of the ashes of former Northern Premier League outfit North Ferriby United, have been slotted into Division One.

East Yorkshire Carnegie have changed their name to East Hull.

The Lilywhites will also have to travel to the Hull area when they visit Hall Road Rangers, who were relegated into Division One from the Premier Division along with Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Division One will remain at 20 teams as Shirebrook Town, FC Bolsover and Harworth Colliery are all leaving the group.

Having finished bottom of the table last season, Harworth drop to Step 7, while FC Bolsover escaped relegation following a late rally.

Along with Shirebrook, who finished third from bottom, they will continue at Step 6 in the East Midlands Counties League.

The proposals will be considered at the League Annual General Meeting in Harrogate on June 15.