Skegness Town came from behind to ensure their winning run stretched to four matches.

The Lilywhites went a goal down early on at home to NCEL Division One opponents Armthorpe Welfare - the first goal conceded in four matches.

However, Josh Morrell levelled before the break for Martyn Bunce and Nathan Collins’s squad.

And the contest was turned on its head after the interval with Dan Stevens and James Wroot securing the 3-1 victory.