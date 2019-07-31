Skegness Town boss Collins targets Selby scalp as campaign kicks off

Nathan Collins wants his Skegness Town side to kick off their league campaign by taking an impressive scalp.

The Lilywhites travel to face Selby Town in their Northern Counties East League Division One curtain-raiser on Saturday.

And although the Skegness manager is tipping his opponents to be among the title challengers that won’t stop him targeting three points.

“I don’t think anything less than trying to win every game is good enough,” Collins told The Standard.

“I’m not setting my team up to try to nick a point here or there. That’s not in my DNA.

“We go to try to win every game. Obviously, that won’t realistically happen. But if you try to win and just fall short then you can be happy with a point.

“That has to be the aim.”

Turning his attention to Selby, Collins added: “I fancy Selby this year. They’ve signed some really good players and I fully expect them to be up there in the mix for promotion.”

The Lilywhites have recently added Callum Robinson to their eyecatching squad for the 2019-20 season, a group which Collins says are gelling well.

“We’ve got a really good team spirit and the lads all get on really well,” he said.

“It’s a good group, with competition for places in all areas.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries and a few lads unavailable for the first game, but we’ve got a strong squad.

“It’s been a really tough pre-season with regards to training. We started early but it’s been good.

“The only disappointing thing was being let down by a few teams for matches we’d organised early on.

“It’s not ideal but we’ve found replacements and we’ve got a lot from the games.”

Saturday’s contest kicks off at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium at 3pm.

Three added to Town squad



Lilywhites hit five