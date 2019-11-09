Skegness Town beaten at Nostell Miners Welfare
Skegness Town saw their lead at the top of the NCEL Division One reduced to three points following a 4-2 defeat at Nostell Miners Welfare.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:35 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 5:36 pm
The Lilywhites failed to score in either meeting with Nostell last season, but Liam Parker opened the scoring in the opening exchnages, heading home after meeting Josh Morrall's cross.
Calum Ward drew the hosts level, with nothing separating the two sides at the interval.
Rhys Meynell's penalty gave the hosts the advantage, which was added to by Luke McCrum and Jack Owen before Gary King pulled one back in the 85th minute.
TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Parker, Nichol, Norbon, Rayner, Broughton, Clarke, Morrall, Davison, King; Subs: Humble, Smith.