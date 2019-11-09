Skegness Town beaten at Nostell Miners Welfare

Liam Parker opened the scoring.

The Lilywhites failed to score in either meeting with Nostell last season, but Liam Parker opened the scoring in the opening exchnages, heading home after meeting Josh Morrall's cross.

Calum Ward drew the hosts level, with nothing separating the two sides at the interval.

Rhys Meynell's penalty gave the hosts the advantage, which was added to by Luke McCrum and Jack Owen before Gary King pulled one back in the 85th minute.