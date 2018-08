Skegness Town were beaten 4-2 by Grimsby Borough at the Vertigo Stadium this evening.

The Lilywhites were hoping to build upon Saturday’s NCEL Division One victory over Bolsover, but their mini fightback was in vain.

Borough stormed into an early 2-0 lead but the hosts pulled level before the break thanks to goals from Will Britton and Jordan Smith.

But once again the away side opened up a two-gol advantage in the second 45, this time holding on for the points.