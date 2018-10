NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 1 Campion 4

Skegness Town were beaten by highflying Campion at the Vertigo Stadium.

Campion took a fourth-minute lead but the Lilywhites’ fortunes appeared to turn midway through the first half as the away side’s keeper was dismissed for handball outside the area.

Courtney Warren levelled for Town after Richard Ford’s long throw caused havoc in the visitors’ box.

However, three second-half goals saw Campion claim the points.