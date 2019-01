Skegness Town were beaten 2-0 at Dronfield Town.

The Lilywhites saw their four-game winning run in the NCEL Division One ended at Grimsby Borough last week.

And it took just two minutes for the hosts to go in front against Nathan Collins and Martyn Bunce’s side, a lead they held until the break.

And two late second-half goals for the hosts killed the game off.