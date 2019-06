Skegness Town’s preparations for the upcoming NCEL Division One season have seen the Lilywhites announce seven further signings.

Last night the club announced that Peter Evison, Courtney Warren, Gary King, Josh Morrall, manager’s player of the year Jacob Norburn, James Lambley and Matt Clarke had all agreed to re-sign.

They will join fellow summer recruits Jason Field, Conor Marshall, Ben Davison, Phil McGann, Leigh Hutchinson, and Andy Hutchinson and Danny Brooks at the Vertigo Stadium.