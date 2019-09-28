Six straight wins in the league for Skegness Town

Skegness Town made it six league wins in a row after leaving Worsbrough Bridge Athletic with a 3-0 succeess.

That’s 20 goals in six NCEL Division One games for Nathan Ciollins’ side, who have not conceded in the past 521 minutes.

Gary King’s free kick gave the Lilywhites a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Leigh Hutchinson headed home number two before George Hobbins added a late third.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Clarke, Field, L. Lambley, Morrall, Nichol, Hobbins, Davison, Raynor, Hutchinson, King; Subs: Warren, Norburn, Smith.